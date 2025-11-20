BREAKING: Kanu’s Outburst Forces Judge To Suspend Ruling

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tension rose at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday after Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), interrupted proceedings, leading the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, to briefly stand down the ruling to restore calm.

Before the disruption, Kanu had addressed the court, notifying it of a motion he filed on November 17 seeking bail pending the determination of his case, arguing that there was no valid charge against him.

He maintained that the court could not deliver judgment on a charge he claimed was not rooted in a written law.

He also prayed for a stay of proceedings, citing an application already before the Court of Appeal.

Ruling on the application, Justice Omotosho held that the request for a stay of proceedings could not be entertained, referencing Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which prohibits stay of proceedings in criminal trials.

According to him, the provision was designed to prevent unnecessary delays caused by interlocutory appeals during ongoing trials.

Advertisement

He further noted that the case had already reached the stage of final addresses, making Kanu’s request for bail untenable.

“Based on this, the issues are unmeritorious and are hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

After the ruling was delivered, Kanu stood and objected, insisting that the law mandates that final addresses must be filed in writing and that he had not waived that right.

His voice grew louder, “Show me where it is that you can charge me on an unwritten law!”

This prompted Justice Omotosho to direct operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to retrieve the courtroom microphone from him and escort him out.

Advertisement

The judge subsequently stood down the matter briefly to restore order.

On his way out, Kanu kept shouting, “Any judgement delivered in this case is rubbish, ask Omotosho where is the law, where is the law?!!”

More details to follow…