BREAKING: Kidnapped ABSU Student Freed

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has revealed that the Abia State University student held by kidnappers in Imo State has been released.

Ikpeazu broke the news on Twitter on Saturday, saying he was full of joy and happiness at the release.

He commended security agents and the management of the university for making it possible for the student to regain freedom.

The governor wtote:

“It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed.

“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it to ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.

“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals”.

The governor however, did not disclose whether ransom was paid or not.

Recall that a bus in which some students of ABSU were traveling was on Thursday 6 May attacked along Okigwe-Uturu road before some of the passengers, including the unnamed student, were abducted.