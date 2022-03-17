BREAKING: Kidnapped Police Officer Rescued In Enugu

Nigeria
By Our Correspondent
A deputy superintent of police who was kidnapped yesterday in Enugu has been rescued, our correspondent gathered.

The victim, said to be working for the D4 2YC, was kidnapped by hoodlums after closing from work.

“He was forced out of his car, and whisked away by his abductors,” his colleague said.

One of the operatives that rescued him who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been in search of the victim since yesterday.

“At a time, the kidnappers switched off his phone, so tracking the venue of where he was being held became impossible.

“We even left. Then later, we got a signal and mobilised again.”

He said the victim was rescued at Umueze, Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Local Government Area.

“The scene of the recovery was not far from where students of Enugu State University of Technology live.

“The victim is calm, nice. I worked with him yesterday before his kidnap. He is from Cross River State. Everybody mobilised because the victim has no problem,” a friend of the victim said.

As at the time of filing this report, the state police headquarters was agog with operatives celebrating the rescue of one of them.

The state police PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to respond to the incident.

Details shortly…

