BREAKING: Kidnappers Free Greenfield University Student

Captors of the Greenfield University students have reportedly released one out of the 17 remaining students in their custody.

Report of the release came hours after parents of the abducted students stormed the National Assembly in protest

A source told THE WHISTLER that parents of the released child had paid the sum of N20 million before the student was released.

“We understand that the bandits had reached out to each of the parents to bring N20 million each if they want to see their children again.

“This was before the bandits made a general demand of N100 million on Monday. The parents of the student released today decided on their own to go and pay the bandits,” said the source.