BREAKING: Labour Party Guber Candidate Defects To PDP At Osun Presidential Rally

Labour Party Guber Candidate Defects To PDP At Osun Presidential Rally

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
PDP-presidential-rally-in-Osogbo

Yusuf Lasun, the Osun State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the latter’s presidential rally in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Lasun, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was officially welcomed to the PDP by the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other party chieftains.

Yusuf Lasun (middle)
The former lawmaker who was previously a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had dumped the party in March ahead of the Osun governorship election that was held in July.

His exit from the APC came after he lost the party’s governorship ticket to the then-incumbent governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, at a primary election in February.

Lasun subsequently joined Labour Party and contested in the July 16, 2022 governorship election but lost to PDP’s Ademola Adeleke.

