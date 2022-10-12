BREAKING: Labour Party Retains Doyin Okupe As Director General Of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council
The Labour Party has returned Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, as the Director General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.
The list, which was made up of 1232 members, was unveiled at the World Press Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
The members of the Council were announced by Clement Ojukwu, the Secretary General of Labour Party.
Okupe has been acting as the Director General of the Peter Presidential Campaign since May when he defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.