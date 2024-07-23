UPDATED: Labour Party Senator, Onyewuchi Defects To APC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member of the Labour Party or LP, Mr Ezenwo Onyewuchi, representing Imo East has defected to the All Progressives Congress or APC.

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

Imo State Governor, Mr Hope Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was in the chamber when the letter of defection was read.

With the latest defection, the number of LP senators in the upper legislative chamber is now down to five.

Citing Section 68(1g) of the Constitution to justify his defection, he said “this decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored the earlier election into the Nigerian Senate.”

He further said in the letter that “the communication is therefore made pursuant to Section 68(1g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Imo State and the entirety of the South-East remain united under the leadership of our performing governor, Hope Uzodimma.”

The presiding officer, Senator Akpabio immediately directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to hand Onyewuchi a new seat on the aisle of the majority lawmakers.