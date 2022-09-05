BREAKING: Lagos Commissioner Resigns After Multiple Building Collapse

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has resigned is appointment after the building collapse recorded in the state on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted Salako’s resignation.

Salako’s exit is said to be a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies aimed at ending building collapse in the state.

The statement read in part, “This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

Salako leaves the position after multiple building collapses in Nigeria’s commercial hub in the last few years.

Salako had said the developer is well connected recalling how he chased state officials away during enforcement.

He also disclosed that the developer broke the seal of the site on three separate occasions, an indictment on the state government.

The same situation occurred before the Ikoyi building collapse, in November 2021, which claimed more than 40 lives.