BREAKING: ‘Lick Your Wounds’ — Tinubu Hits Lawan After Winning APC Presidential Ticket

In a shocking acceptance speech on Wednesday, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken a subtle swipe at the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after emerging as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu won the keenly contested presidential primary by polling a total of 1,271 votes to defeat 22 other aspirants who challenged him for the ticket, including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He said in his acceptance speech: “To you the legislature, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, I would have been a little upset because you compete (sic) with me but that is over now, since you can easily lick your wound. It doesn’t take away from thanking you for the past cooperation, collaboration, and cool-headedness to build our country.

“You’ve helped to steer the ship of this nation in the right direction. And with your team in the Senate, history is written and it will be kind to you.”

This is a developing story …