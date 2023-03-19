BREAKING: Makinde Re-elected Oyo Governor
The incumbent Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has defeated the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Teslim Folarin, and Accord Party, Adebayo Adelabu, to clinch a second term as Oyo Governor.
Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is one of the G-5 governors that opposed the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, scored 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Folarin who polled 256,685 votes
Adelabu came third as he garnered 38,357 votes while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 2,834 votes.
Makinde won 31 Local Government Areas of Oyo State while Folarin floored him in two local government areas.
The State Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Olusola Kehinde, declared him the winner of the election on Sunday afternoon.