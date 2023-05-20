BREAKING: Manchester City Wins 3rd Consecutive Premier League Title
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in a row following Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest.
Taiwo Awoniyi’s 19th-minute goal against the Gunners’ guaranteed that City will lift the title as it is now impossible for second-place Arsenal to displace the Manchester side.
Manchester City are on course to win a treble this season as they will play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 3rd June as well as Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10th June.
Under manager Pep Guardiola, City have won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.