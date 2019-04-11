BREAKING: Military Announces Two-Year Rule In Sudan

Advertisement

The military in Sudan has formally announced the removal of Omar Al-Bashir from office.

The military will now be in charge of the country for another two years.

This development is coming after months of protests against Al-Bashir’s nearly 30-year rule.

Advertisement

The Sudanese defence minister, Awad Ibn Auf, who led the apparent coup on Thursday morning, said the constitution has been suspended and a three-month state of emergency has been imposed.

“I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,” Mr Ibn Auf said in a televised address Thursday.

Mr Ibn Auf said Sudan’s airspace would be shut for 24 hours, while border crossings would be closed indefinitely.