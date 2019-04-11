World News

BREAKING: Military Announces Two-Year Rule In Sudan

By Abimbola Johnson

Advertisement

The military in Sudan has formally announced the removal of Omar Al-Bashir from office.

The military will now be in charge of the country for another two years.

RELATED

Coup: Al-Bashir Ousted As President Of Sudan

Sit-Tight Leadership: President Paul Biya Of Cameroon Set To…

This development is coming after months of protests against Al-Bashir’s nearly 30-year rule.

Advertisement

The Sudanese defence minister, Awad Ibn Auf, who led the apparent coup on Thursday morning, said the constitution has been suspended and a three-month state of emergency has been imposed.

“I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,” Mr Ibn Auf said in a televised address Thursday.

Mr Ibn Auf said Sudan’s airspace would be shut for 24 hours, while border crossings would be closed indefinitely.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!