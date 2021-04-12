BREAKING: Minister Isa Pantami Reacts To ‘Links’ With Boko Haram, Al-Qaeda

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has reacted to reports claiming that he is on a watch-list of the United States Government for alleged links with multi-national terrorist organization, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram insurgents.

Some newspapers (not THE WHSITLER) had earlier reported that prior to being appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari, Pantami allegedly held dangerous views against the U.S Government with allegiance to the terrorist groups.

Some Nigerians who reacted to the reports on social media had also claimed that the minister’s push for the linking of National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards may be an attempt to supply citizens’ information to terrorists.

But reacting in a series of tweets on Monday, Pantami attempted to exonerate himself from the allegation by making reference to his previous condemnations of extremist ideologies, which he claims had endangered his life.

The minster, while reacting to a retraction by one of the mediums which published the report, however, failed to outrightly deny the allegations that he had links with Al-Qaeda or Boko Haram.

His words: “…your RETRACTION through your independent investigation,has been noted. However, investigative journalism requires the investigation before publishing, not after. Further, major publishers will meet my lawyers in the court on this defamation of character.

“My lectures against the doctrines and all other evil people have been available for over 15 years, including debates that endangered my life against many criminals in Nigeria. If you can’t understand Hausa, get an objective Hausa speaker to translate for you objectively.

“On the issue of NIN-SIM Verification to fight insecurity, there is no going back. Our priority as GOVERNMENT based on the provision of our constitution 1999 (as amended) Section 14(2)b is SECURITY, not just economy. For sure, no going back at all. Let’s the sponsors continue.

“FYI all, by the Almighty, no amount of intimation will stop @IsaPantami from implementing d good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on security. FINALLY: If you are yet to verify your SIM using NIN, do it very soon, b4 our next action. Criminals are feeling the heat.”