BREAKING: Mohbad’s Autopsy Concluded – Police

The Lagos Police Command has announced that the autopsy on late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) has been concluded.

The spokesperson of the command, Ben Hindeyin revealed this less than 24 hours after the singer’s corpse was exhumed.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the singer’s corpse was exhumed on Thursday afternoon in order for an autopsy to be conducted .

Mohbad died on September 12, while allegedly receiving treatment at a health facility in Lagos.

He was subsequently buried amid controversies that he died from unnatural causes.

Consequently, the police constituted a special investigation team within the Homicide Section of the command to probe the death of the singer.