BREAKING: ‘N1 Billion Each For 75 Enterprises’ – Tinubu Unveils Economic Stimulus Plan
In a highly anticipated national address televised via the Nigerian Television Authority on Monday night, President Bola Tinubu made a significant announcement that could have a profound impact on Nigeria’s economy.
In his speech, he revealed an ambitious plan to stimulate economic growth and cushion the impact of subsidy removal on the citizens.
President Tinubu outlined his administration’s commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs by providing financial aid.
He declared that 75 enterprises across various sectors would receive a substantial boost, with each enterprise set to receive an impressive sum of N1 billion each.
The generous package aims to empower businesses, enhance productivity, and create job opportunities throughout the nation.
The move comes as a response to the recent decision to remove subsidies on certain commodities, which had been a matter of concern for many Nigerians.
By allocating N1 billion to each selected enterprise, the government seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of subsidy removal and ensure that the economic burden is shared more evenly among the populace.
More details to follow…