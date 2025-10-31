BREAKING: NAF Redeploys 27 Air Vice Marshals

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed 27 senior officers in the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM).

The reshuffle, which took effect immediately after approval by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, is the first structural reform under his leadership.

Aneke said the development aims to align NAF’s command structure with ongoing defence reforms, evolving national security demands and streamline operational control across its strategic formations, units, and training institutions

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the redeployment reflects the CAS’s commitment to improving decision-making speed, enhancing mission readiness, and reinforcing accountability across all command levels.

Under the new posting arrangement, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi now serves as Chief of Policy and Plans at the Air Force Headquarters.

AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, while AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been appointed Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies.

Advertisement

In the operations and intelligence directorates, AVM Precious Amadi now heads Operations as Chief, while AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence.

AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe has been assigned Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, and AVM Ahmed Dari now oversees Training as Chief.

The Transformation and Innovation Branch will now be led by AVM Mohammed Ibrahim, underscoring NAF’s growing emphasis on technological adaptation and digital readiness within modern air defence frameworks.

In the engineering and logistics sectors, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina now leads as Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command.

AVM David Pwajok becomes Chief of Communication and Information Systems, and AVM John Ukeh now serves as Air Provost Marshal, responsible for internal security enforcement.

Advertisement

Administrative and welfare structures also witnessed major shifts.

AVM Simon Peter has been appointed Managing Director of NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, while AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka now serves as Air Secretary at the headquarters.

AVM Anthony Martins becomes Chief of Administration, and AVM Abubakar Sule assumes duty as Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command as AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun now heads NAF Farms as Managing Director.

AVM Edward Gabkwet has been appointed Chief of Civil-Military Relations, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike now serves as Deputy Commandant of AFIT, Kaduna.

Several other senior officers — including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe — have been redeployed to various defence and joint service institutions to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and national defence coordination.

Aneke described the redeployment as a strategic move to ensure balanced leadership distribution, enhance institutional stability, and sustain reform momentum under the current Air Staff leadership.

Advertisement

He said NAF will consolidate operational experience, promote cross-command synergy, and build a more agile, intelligence-driven defence structure capable of responding to Nigeria’s dynamic security environment.

The development came less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Army redeployed 27 senior officers, including 25 Major Generals and two Brigadier Generals.