The National Administration for Food and Drugs and Control (NAFDAC) has certified that the 3.94 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country on Tuesday are safe for use in the country.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, during the flag-off of the vaccination process in Abuja.

More details later…