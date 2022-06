Workers of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have commenced strike over non-payment of their salaries.

The workers under the aegis of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) announced the industrial action on Wednesday.

The union had in 2021 embarked on a seven-day warning strike to demand the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed its members.

More details to follow….