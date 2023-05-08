BREAKING: NASS: Crisis Hits APC As Wase, Doguwa Reject NWC Consensus Candidates

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fresh crisis is looming in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as some of its aspirants for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly have rejected the party’s consensus candidates for positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker.

At a press conference on Monday night, the current House of Reps Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, and current Majority Leader, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, rejected the consensus arrangement announced by the party earlier on Monday.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had announced that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) endorsed Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) for Speaker and Ben Kalu (Abia) for Deputy Speaker (South East) positions.

The arrangement also saw the zoning of the Senate President position to South-South (Senator Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom) and the Deputy Senate President position to the North West (Senator Barau Jubrin – Kano).

But speaking at the ongoing press conference, Wase and Doguwa said they would not allow the 10th National Assembly to be “hijacked”.

They also vowed to proceed with their separate bids for speakership position.

More details to follow….