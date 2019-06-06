Sponsored

Sponsored

UBA 900×90

BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down Dokpesi’s AIT, Raypower, Suspends Operating License

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
TheWhistler.ng_breaking_news
Whatsapp

The operating license of Daar Communications Plc, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower, has been suspended by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

RELATED

Speakership: We’ve Verified Gbajabiamila’s ‘Criminal Record’…

You’re Like Sani Abacha, Senator Tells Saraki At 8th Senate…

This was announced today by NBC’s Director General, Modibbo Kawu, during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Kawu, the Commission’s decision to shut down the stations indefinitely was premised on the broadcasting company’s failure to abide by the directive of the NBC Act Cap N11 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

Advertisement

This is a developing story…

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Ganduje Queries Sanusi Over ‘Financial Misappropriation’

Imo Gov. Ihedioha Appoints Perm Sec As Principal Secretary

Gov. Masari Resolves To Ward Off Banditry Killings In Katsina

Why I Trust Oyo-Ita As Head Of Service – Buhari

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!