The operating license of Daar Communications Plc, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower, has been suspended by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

This was announced today by NBC’s Director General, Modibbo Kawu, during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Kawu, the Commission’s decision to shut down the stations indefinitely was premised on the broadcasting company’s failure to abide by the directive of the NBC Act Cap N11 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

This is a developing story…