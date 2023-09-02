BREAKING: Nearly 2yrs After Soun Of Ogbomoso’s Death, Gov Makinde Names Successor

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Almost two years after the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new monarch of the ancient town.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Oba Ajagungbade was announced dead on December 12, 2021 after spending 47 years on the throne. The seat remained vacant since then.

Indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso had been worried over Governor Makinde’s delay in naming a new monarch.

Announcing a successor on Saturday, the Oyo State Government through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, declared Olaoye as the new Soun of the ancient town.

Olayiwola noted that the appointment followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

According to the release, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“The exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.”

The Commissioner also urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the new monarch to consolidate on the successes of his forefathers.