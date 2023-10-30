BREAKING: New Rivers Assembly ‘Speaker’ Suspends State Chief Judge Amadi

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has suspended the State Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi.

Ehie, who is loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was on Monday morning removed as Majority Leader of the State Assembly by 24 House members out of 32 members said to be loyal to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike is the current Minister of the FCT.

After his suspension, the eight members loyal to the governor quickly installed Ehie as speaker in a sitting held at the government house, Port Harcourt.

He subsequently announced that the Chief Judge had been suspended.