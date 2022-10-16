BREAKING: Newly Sworn-In Ekiti Governor, Oyebanjo Freezes All State Accounts

Economy
By Ukpe Philip

The Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has frozen the State account with immediate effect.

The Governor announced the development in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

The Statement was posted on the State’s verified Twitter account.

It reads, “The Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has frozen all accounts of the State Government with immediate effect.

“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive. “

Oyebanji on Sunday took over the reins of power as the new Governor of Ekiti State with a pledge to pursue a vision that will make the State a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress, the statement said.

He won the June 19, 2022 Governorship Election in the state under the All Progressives Congress.

He has officially taken over from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

He said in his swearing in speech that economic challenges like the stagflation faced in Nigeria calls for a need to be prudent.

