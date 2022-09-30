BREAKING: NFF Presidential Contest Tied In Rerun As Gusau Ibrahim Gets Votes Below Requirement

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The contest for who replaces Amaju Pinnick as the President of the Nigerian Football Federation has been tied in a re-run.

The election which is ongoing at the Heritage Hotel Benin City, Edo State, witnessed the participation of 44 delegates from across the country.

The contenders are Ibrahim Gusau, CAF committee member and the Zamfara FA Chairman; Seyi Akinwunmi, first Vice President of the NFF; Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the League Management Company; Peterside Idah Idah, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper; Abba Yola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and Adam Mohammed.

THE WHISTLER reports that out of the 41 valid votes cast, Gusau Ibrahim Musa got 21, while NFF’s first vice chairman Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi polled 12 votes. Shehu Dikko had six votes.

NFF laws require the winner to have at least 50 percent of votes cast which Musa did not meet, hence the rerun.

He needs at least 22 of the votes cast to be elected the NNF president.

Meanwhile moments before the rerun commenced today, Shehu Dikko, Abba Yola and Seyi Akinwunmi withdrew.

Consequently, the contest was between Peterside Idah who had one vote during the first round and Musa Ibrahim Gusau.

Details later…