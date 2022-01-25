BREAKING: Nigeria Continues On Downward Trend As Latest Report Shows ‘Corruption On The Increase’ Under Buhari

A new report released by Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday showed that Nigeria has continued on a downward trend on the global anti-corruption watchdog’s latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

According to TI, the latest report shows that “corruption is on the increase in Nigeria,” adding that “the country scored 24 out of 100 points in the #CPI2021, which is one point less compared to the score of 2020.”

Nigeria had dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 index. The report for 2021 showed that the county dropped further to 24.

“In the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021 Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries and territories, falling back five places from the rank of 149 in 2020,” said Transparency International.

The CPI scores are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), according to the global anti-corruption watchdog.