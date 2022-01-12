BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Lifts Twitter Ban After 7 Months

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
The Whistler NG Breaking News

The Nigerian Government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country after seven months. 

The Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, announced this in a statement on Wednesday. 

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation,” said Abdullahi. 

More to follow… 

