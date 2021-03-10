BREAKING: NLC Protests Plans To Amend National Minimum Wage Act, To Picket NASS

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, numbering over one thousand, are currently gathered at the Unity Fountain, Abuja from where they intend to proceed to the National Assembly to protest against plans to amend the national minimum wage act.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba is leading the protest.

As at the time of filing this report on Wednesday morning, some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as: “On National Minimum Wage We Stand” , “No To Minimum Wage on Concurrent List” , “Yes To Minimum Wage on Exclusive List”.

Shortly before proceeding to the NASS, Wabba said minimum wage issues are not something to be toyed with, insisting that workers who generate the wealth of the nation, deserves a fair minimum wage.

Recall that the protest, according to the organizers is not unconnected with a fresh plot by the National Assembly to review the new national minimum wage, removing it from the Exclusive list to the Concurrent Iist.

While the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has accused state governors of being behind the plot, the bill has already scaled first and second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

If passed, it may empower states to fix minimum wages as they deem fit, without necessarily adhering to the N30,000 wage benchmark.

The bill is being sponsored by Honourable Garba Mohammed of Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.