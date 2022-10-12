BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal Court Fixes Thursday For Judgement On Terrorism Charges

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal Abuja will on Thursday deliver judgment in the case between the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Government over charges of terrorism.

This was confirmed by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Wednesday.

“We just received NOTIFICATION from the Court of Appeal Abuja Judicial Division, that the long-awaited Judgment in Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022 BETWEEN: MAZI NNAMDI KANU VS. FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, will be delivered tomorrow being the 13th Day of October, 2022, at 2pm,” he stated via his Facebook page.

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Binta Inyako of the Federal High Court Abuja had on the 8th of April, struck out 8 out of the 15 counts of terrorism-related charges against Kanu for either being repetitive or unsubstantiated by the prosecution.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, approached the Court of Appeal seeking an order quashing the remaining seven count terrorism-related charges filed against his client.

But D. Kaswe, Assistant Chief State Counsel from the Chambers of the Attorney-General of the Federation, had urged the appellate Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

A three-man panel led by Justice Jummai Hannatu, from Gombe Division is presiding over the case on Thursday.