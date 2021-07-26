BREAKING : Nnamdi Kanu: Armed Security Operatives Surround Federal High Court

Police vans loaded with armed security operatives and officials of the Department of States Services (DSS) are strategically positioned around the Federal High Court in Abuja as the trial of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu begins today ( Monday).

The armed DSS operatives were seen stopping people and redirecting them.

The security presence is well up to the Federal Ministry of Justice, which is adjacent the court.

They are over 40 in number while most of them were masked.

Recall that Kanu was extradited to Nigeria in June for the continuation of his treason trial.

A police officer told our correspondent that they are acting on orders.

Journalists were told to stay far away from the court as of the time of this report.

Meanwhile, only 10 reporters were allowed to gain entry into Justice Binta Nyako’s court where Kanu is being tried.