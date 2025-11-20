BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Convicted On All Seven Terrorism Counts

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has convicted the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on all seven terrorism-related charges filed against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the judge held that Kanu’s failure to open his defence within the six days allocated to him amounted to a forfeiture of his right to defend himself, after accusing him of repeatedly disrupting proceedings before being removed from the courtroom by security operatives.

The federal government’s seven-count charge includes allegations of terrorism, incitement, treasonable felony and illegal importation of a radio transmitter. Six counts were filed under the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013, while the seventh falls under the Criminal Code Act.

The prosecution alleged that Kanu incited coordinated attacks on security personnel and facilities, including police stations and military checkpoints across the South-East.

He was also accused of directing IPOB members to manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and use them against security officers, as well as promoting violent enforcement of the sit-at-home directives that led to killings, destruction of property and widespread shutdown of commercial activities.

Kanu was further accused of using broadcasts on Radio Biafra to encourage the #EndSARS protests to become violent and of establishing the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which prosecutors claim carried out targeted killings of individuals who violated IPOB-imposed restrictions.

Advertisement

Each of the offences carries a potential maximum sentence of death if upheld.

Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since June 2021 following his extraordinary rendition from Kenya, has consistently denied all allegations, arguing that the laws relied upon were repealed or never validly activated, and that the court lacks jurisdiction over his trial. His legal team insists that the judgment cannot stand under what they describe as invalid statutory grounds.

The court has yet to fix a date for sentencing, with Justice Omotosho expected to announce punishment subsequently. Kanu remains entitled to challenge the conviction at the appellate court.

More details to follow