BREAKING: NNPC, Security Agencies Destroy Massive Vessel Caught Stealing Nigeria’s Crude Oil

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and the Security Agencies on Monday destroyed a massive vessel caught with crude oil stolen from Nigeria.

The ship was caught last week in the Niger Delta creeks with seven crew members on board.

THE WHISTLER was at the creek where the vessel was set on fire at exactly 2:04pm

Seven persons were on board the vessel, MT Deinmo, with IMO number 7210526.

They were caught stealing directly from Escravos Pipeline in Warri South West LGA, Delta state.

This website had exclusively reported on Sunday that the massive vessel was arrested by the security company of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Tantita Security Services.

Operatives of Tantita Security Services, engaged by the NNPC for pipeline surveillance, was said to have intercepted the vessel with stolen crude oil from Nigeria.

It was gathered that the arrest of the vessel was made by operatives of the security company last week.

Following the arrest, operatives of the Security Company were said to have handed over the vessel to the Nigerian Navy.

