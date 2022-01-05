BREAKING: ‘No We Cannot Release Him’ – Buhari Insists Judiciary Will Decide Nnamdi Kanu’s Fate

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that only the court will decide the fate of the detained leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said during a Channels Televsion interview on Wednesday that he will not interfare with the judiciary.

This is coming months after stakeholders in the Southeast urged him to consider a political solution to Kanu’s case.

“Kanu’s case is with the judiciary. We are giving him the opportunity to defend himself, not to be abusing us in Europe as if he was not a Nigerian.

“Those who are saying we should release him. No we cannot release him,” he said.

Regarding the southeast leader’s request, Buhari said there is a possibility of a political solution “if people behave themselves”.

The president accused the IPOB leader of sending “incorrect security and economic” problems against Nigeria.

Buhari insisted that Kanu has to account for what he has being doing to the nation.

Kanu is facing treason trial before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. He was extradited in July 2021.