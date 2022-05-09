BREAKING: North May Retain Power In 2023 As Senate President Picks APC Presidential Forms  

Speculations that the North is unwilling to relinquish power in 2023 may have been confirmed by the entry of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, into the 2023 presidential race.

Lawan officially joined a growing list of aspirants who are running for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

The Senate President received the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms said to have been purchased for him by a group of supporters in Abuja.

With Lawan joining the race, no fewer than 26 aspirants would be jostling for the ruling party’s presidential ticket at its primary election scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 1, 2022.

More details to follow….