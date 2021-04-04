Breaking: Obasanjo, Gumi Agree On How To Stop Banditry After Closed-door Meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, have called on the Federal Government to create a special court to deal quickly with cases of banditry, kidnapping and illegal arms bearing as a way of ending the menace of insecurity in the country.

Both men also advocated serious punishment for illegal carrying of arms.

These were contained in a join statement signed by both Obasanjo and Gumi after a closed door meeting at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta.

The duo also proposed covert protection and reward for whistle blowers who give information on criminals living within their communities.

