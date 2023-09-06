BREAKING: Obi Floors Tinubu As Presidential Tribunal Dismisses Request To Disqualify Labour Party Candidate

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday ruled that the nomination of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi by the party was valid and legal in the judgement delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed.

The court made the ruling after considering opposition to Obi’s emergence as the candidate of the Labour Party having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court held that the decision on who emerges as a candidate of a political party is an “internal affair” of the Labour Party and all other parties and therefore Tinubu’s request lacked competence.

According to the tribunal, the argument that Obi defected from the PDP and only joined the Labour Party less than 30 days before his emergence as the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election was an act of interloping and interfering with the internal affairs of another party.

It thus dismissed Tinubu’s reply which demanded that Obi should be disqualified as null and void and lacking in merit.