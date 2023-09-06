BREAKING: Obi Joins Atiku, Directs Lawyers To Appeal Tribunal’s Judgment Affirming Tinubu President
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s election will be appealed at the Supreme Court.
The presidential Tribunal sitting in Abuja had dismissed Obi’s claim that his votes were suppressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in favour of Tinubu.
Speaking to newsmen, Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu SAN, said he will appeal the judgment.
“We have firm instructions from our client to appeal the decision,” he said.
He claimed that if Nigerians are not careful, electoral jurisprudence will disappear.
“History will vindicate the just,” he added.