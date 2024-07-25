Breaking: Ohanaeze President General, Iwuanyanwu, Dies At 82

Nigeria
By Chinedu AROH

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is dead. Chief Iwuanyanwu, an engineer, was born in September 1942.

He died on Thursday, 25th July, 2024, at a hospital in Abuja of yet-to-be-named ailment.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was elected the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on 20th April, 2023. His emergence followed the death of erstwhile Ohanaeze PG, Prof George Obiozor.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was a prominent business man and politician. He contested to become Nigeria’s president, but failed to win.

Details shortly…

