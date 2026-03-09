BREAKING: Oil Prices Hits $108 Per Barrel As Iran Suffers More Energy Infrastructure Attacks

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Oil prices surged in early Asian trading on Monday, breaking above $100 per barrel for the first time in nearly four years as the Iran conflict escalated and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen as supreme leader.

At the time of writing, WTI crude was trading at $108.66, up $17.76 or 19.54 per cent, while Brent crude was at $108.69, up $16.00 or 17.26 per cent.

The rally follows a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel over the weekend, with attacks on energy infrastructure and military targets across the region heightening fears that oil flows from the Middle East could be disrupted for weeks.

Israel struck major fuel storage facilities near Tehran, while Iran continued launching drone and missile attacks across the region.

A drone strike damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain, a missile barrage injured five people in central Israel, and a seventh U.S. service member died following an Iranian counterattack in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond oil prices, financial markets also suffered, with S&P 500 futures down and Nasdaq-100 futures both falling by close to 1.6 per cent as investors reacted to the surge in energy prices and geopolitical risk.

Advertisement

Fears of prolonged supply disruptions, including potential attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic, are now being priced in to markets.

Energy traders are closely watching whether the conflict will affect production or exports from major Gulf producers.

The surge in crude prices has also strengthened the U.S. dollar and raised fears of an energy-driven inflation shock, particularly for major oil-importing economies.

Global energy markets are on edge as coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets have reignited fears of a major supply shock, with analysts predicting that crude oil prices could surge toward $100 per barrel if tensions escalate and key shipping routes are disrupted.

The ripple effects are already being felt across markets, with Brent crude and other benchmarks moving sharply higher in early trading as traders price in a geopolitical risk premium that reflects potential supply constraints.

Advertisement

On Sunday, global benchmarks showed significant upticks: Brent crude reached around $80 per barrel amid reports that military action in the Middle East could impact exports through the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows daily.

Analysts say that if oil shipments through the strait are restricted or halted, prices could spike even further, flirting with triple-digit levels unseen in recent years.

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and a major crude exporter, the unfolding crisis presents a paradox of potential windfalls and emerging domestic risks. On the positive side, higher global oil prices could translate into improved fiscal revenue, foreign exchange earnings and stronger external reserves at a time when government finances remain under strain.

Analysts and industry watchers note that even at current levels, significantly above Nigeria’s 2026 budget benchmark price of around $64.85 per barrel, a sustained climb toward $100 could supercharge export earnings and provide a boost to the Federation Account, which funds federal, state and local government allocations.

“The potential for stronger oil revenues is real,” Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), had told THE WHISTLER.

“Higher crude prices would strengthen government receipts, foreign exchange inflows and external reserves,” positioning Nigeria to better navigate fiscal challenges.

Advertisement

Yusuf while speaking in the context of broader economic concerns tied to geopolitical uncertainty, however, said the domestic implications are far more complex.

Since Nigeria deregulated its oil sector in mid-2023, petrol prices have been closely tied to international crude benchmarks, refining margins and exchange-rate conditions.

Under this regime, sharp upward swings in global oil prices almost immediately translate into higher pump prices for petrol and diesel.

With local refiners like the Dangote Refinery sourcing crude at international prices, increased feedstock costs are passed through to ex-depot and pump prices, exposing consumers to higher energy bills.

As of Sunday, petrol price has increased above N1,100 per liter in most parts of Nigeria as the country still relies on imported refined products for part of its consumption.

The implication of this is that higher landing costs for imports could further push up domestic prices.

The CPPE had warned that the risk of an oil price-driven “windfall” may be offset by deeper cost-of-living pressures across the economy.

Higher global crude prices not only affect petrol and diesel prices but also influence broader inflationary trends by raising transportation, logistics and manufacturing costs, all of which feed into consumer prices for food and services.