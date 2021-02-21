BREAKING: Okorocha ‘Arrested’ After Invading Estate Sealed Off By Imo Gov

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha has reportedly been arrested by security agents after leading some men to gain forceful access to the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments which was sealed off by the Imo State Government last week.

Okorocha, who is the current Senator representing Imo West senatorial district at the Senate, was said have personally led the men to forcefully break into the property said to belong to his wife, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha ‘Arrested’ After Invading Estate Sealed Off By Imo Gov

Photos from the incident also showed that a Lexus LX570 SUV and other vehicles bearing ‘Rochas Foundation College of Africa’ had been vandalised.

Details of what transpired at the scene are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The Uzodinma administration had also recently recovered the Eastern Palm University from the Okorocha family.

More details to follow…