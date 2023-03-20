BREAKING: Okowa Floors Ibori’s Candidate As INEC Declares Oborevwori Winner Of Delta Guber

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The incumbent Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defeated his erstwhile political godfather, James Ibori, in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

Okowa’s anointed candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was supported by Ibori.

Ibori, a two-time governor of the state, has been locked in a fierce political battle with Okowa who was a commissioner during his administration of the state.

Ibori, having failed to see his anointed candidate pick the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, refused to endorse the PDP candidate.

Instead, he supported Omo-Agege, setting the stage for a tense election.

Okowa who was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the just concluded presidential election stuck to Oborevwori despite accusation of corruption, ineptitude and several controversies labelled against him.

Advertisement

Announcing the result on Monday morning at the INEC headquarters in Asaba, the State Returning Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, said PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes.

He said the APC candidate scored 240,229 votes while Labour Party’s Ken Pela got 48,047 votes.

In declaring the result, the State Returning Officer announced that the PDP candidate “having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”