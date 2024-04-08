BREAKING: Omobayo Godwins Sworn In As Edo State Deputy Governor

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as the deputy governor of Edo State following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu was investigated by a panel headed by Justice S.A Omonuwa (retd.) which concluded its sitting on Friday and submitted the report to the State Assembly.

The assembly considered the report on Monday and went ahead to impeach Shaibu, who shunned the panel arguing that the case was in an Abuja court.

The governor quickly nominated Godwins whose nomination was approved by the State Assembly leading to his swearing-in by Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State.

The New Edo State Deputy Governor

The new deputy governor had contested under the umbrella of the Labour Party for the Federal House of Representatives seat for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency during the 2023 elections.

However, the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Benin affirmed the election of Peter Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the constituency.

Godwins, who had challenged Akpatason’s victory through a petition, saw his petition dismissed by a three-man panel based on incompetence and lack of merit.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed woefully to prove that the third respondent, namely the Independent National Electoral Commission, unlawfully declared Akpatason the winner of the election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki Speaks During Swearing In

Speaking during the swearing-in, Obaseki said the state house assembly played its constitutional role by carrying out checks and balances.

He hailed the choice of Godwins as his deputy.