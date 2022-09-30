BREAKING: Osinbajo Commissions NSIA-Backed Pandagric Novum Farm In Nasarawa

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hails NSIA's Agric Sector Intervention

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday commissioned the Pandagric Novum state-of-the-art farm located in Nasarawa State.

The farm, located in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State is backed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority in partnership with Signature Agri Investments.

The event was attended by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Abdullahi Sule; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Environment; the Managing Director of the NSIA, Uche Orji; the Chairman of the NSIA Board, Farouk Gumel, the Managing Director of Panda Agric Bruce Spain; the Managing Director of Signature Agric Investments, Theo Van Der Veen among other top officials in the private and the public sector of the economy.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo hailed the commitment of the NSIA in serving as a catalyst in galvanizing tbe much-needed investments in the agriculture sector and it’s value chain.

Specifically, he praised the doggedness of the leadership of the NSIA, for ensuring that the project is completed within a period of four years despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of the economy in 2020.

Osinbajo said the decision of the NSIA to partner the private sector in investing in agriculture is in line with the food security agenda of the federal government.

He told the gathering that President Muhammadu Buhari has huge confidence in the ability of the NSIA to deliver on its mandate, adding that this was what informed the decision of the President to allow the Authority to take charge of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative.

Since the implementation of the Fertiliser Initiative, the VP told the gathering that Nigeria now has 50 fertilizer blending plants, creating huge number of jobs for the economy.

He described the Pandagric farm as the largest maize farm in Nigeria and commended the Governor of Nasarawa State for providing the land for the farming project.

The VP said that the partnership between the NSIA and private sector is a demonstration that there is huge untapped potentials to invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

