BREAKING: Osinbajo Refuses To Step Down For Tinubu, Says ‘You Can’t Wish Nigeria Well And Vote Someone You Don’t Believe In’

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has refused to emulate other South West leaders who stepped down for his former boss, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the ongoing presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rather, Osinbajo said that delegates who wish the country well will not vote for aspirants they don’t believe in.

“You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you don’t believe in,” the Vice president told party faithful, including delegates at the Eagle Square venue of the ongoing APC presidential primary election.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that seven aspirants from the southern region including the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and former governors Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun of Akwa Ibom and Ogun States, amongst others, withdrew from the race and declared their support for Tinubu.

This is a developing story…