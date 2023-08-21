BREAKING: Osun Assembly Suspends Gov Adeleke’s Staff Audit Exercise Indefinitely

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State House of Assembly has suspended the ongoing staff audit exercise put in place by Governor Ademola Adeleke and commenced probe into several petitions around the process.

THE WHISTLER recalls that some government workers in the state had protested against the process being handled by the Executive Secretary of Sally Tibbot Consulting, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun.

Among the complaints about the exercise was alleged harassment and insult by the consultant against the civil servants.

The consultants were also accused of refusing to decentralize the exercise, resulting in civil servants traveling to Osogbo, the state capital, for verification.

After the face off between some of the civil servants and the consultants on Friday, the state assembly decided to probe the process.

On Monday, the Osun Assembly ordered suspension of the exercise till further notice after a meeting conveyed by the speaker, Adewale Egbedun.

The Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, confirmed that the exercise has been suspended.

“The directive of the House was conveyed after an emergency meeting with other members to review the petitions written against the consultant to the Osun State House of Assembly.

“The Speaker further constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petition and come up with necessary recommendations. Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday 22nd August by 10.00 am prompt,” said Tiamiyu.