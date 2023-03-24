BREAKING: Oyetola Loses As Appeal Court Affirms Adeleke Osun Governor Using BVAS Information

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Ademola Adeleke the actual winner of the Osun governorship election.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Osun State’s Election Petition Tribunal had on January 27, 2023, sacked Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor of the state citing overvoting in 744 polling units in the state.

The tribunal, in a majority decision, also declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th, 2022 state election.

The Court of Appeal on Friday held that the tribunal was wrong to reach conclusion on overvoting on oral witnesses without considering information on BVAS machine and voters register which are central on the 2023 election.

“The appeal is meritorious and is thereby allowed. The judgement of the tribunal is hereby set aside,” the court held.

