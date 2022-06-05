BREAKING : Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan Defects To APC

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has defected from the ruling People Democratic Party in the state.

The deputy governor who announced this while addressing journalists at his private office in Ibadan on Sunday said he had joined the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress.

The relationship between Olaniyan and Governor Seyi Makinde has been everything but cordial but both of them have been trying to hide it from the public.

However, the defection announced on Sunday has confirmed numerous reports that the deputy governor would soon dump the PDP.

Olaniyan, who was a leading governorship aspirant on the platforms of the African Democratic Congress in 2019 dumped his ambition and teamed up with Makinde together with other politicians to win the election for the PDP.

But the relationship between Makinde and Olaniyan, it was gathered became frosty not long after Makinde became the governor.

Details later..