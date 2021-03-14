BREAKING: Panic As Gunmen Kill Six In Osun Village

39 SHARES Share Tweet

There was pandemonium at Wasimi village in the Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State early Sunday morning as gunmen invaded the village and shot dead six persons.

Sources said the hoodlums invaded the community and opened fire on the people and killed six persons in the process

The reason for the attack could not be immediately ascertained and this has heightened tension in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack and killing of six persons to journalists on Sunday.

The PPRO said, “Some hoodlums attacked the village and six persons were killed. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Wale Olokode has visited the scene.”

She assured the people of the state of the readiness of the police to ensure provision of adequate security in the area .

Oplalola said the police had begun investigtaion into the killings while stressing that the police would bring the suspects to justice.