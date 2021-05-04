BREAKING: Parents of Abducted Greenfield University Students Storm National Assembly

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Parents of the abducted Greenfield University students have stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to protest the continuous detention of their children by kidnappers.

The parents are demanding that the lawmakers intervene to expedite the release of their children who were abducted on April 18.

The protest comes barely 24 hours after captors of the students threatened to kill 17 of them in their custody.

Recall that the captors had attacked the institution and abducted about 22 students, out of which 5 have reportedly been killed.