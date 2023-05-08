BREAKING: Party Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu At Presidential Tribunal

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a petition filed by the Action Alliance after the political party withdrew its case on Monday.

The petition was filed by Action Alliance and one Solomon David against Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Congress, its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Hamza Al-Mustapha.

Al-Mustapha was the candidate of the AA at the just concluded presidential poll and did not institute the case.

The party had urged the court to disqualify Tinubu for contravening electoral laws.

At the sitting on Monday, Barrister May Abamuche SAN announced his appearance for the petitioners.

After him, another lawyer, Malaki Nwaipe rose up and announced appearance for the first petitioner, AA, saying he has a motion seeking to withdraw his client from the case because it did not instruct the filing of the petition.

But Justice Haruna Tsammani discountenanced Nwaipe’s appearance because court record showed Abamuche as the lawyer who filed the petition.

After hearing from parties, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petition filed by AA.

“In the absence of any objection from respondents. Consequently, the petition is hereby dismissed,” the panel held.

More details to follow…