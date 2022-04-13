BREAKING: Pastor Enenche Opens Up On Late Osinachi

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr. Paul Enenche, has reacted to the death of the gospel music minister, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The artist died on Friday and many of her colleagues had called out her husband for subjecting the deceased to domestic violence.

The late Osinachi’s husband, Mr, Peter, had since been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force.

Enenche in a video broadcast on Wednesday, explained how he ensured that Osinachi was given adequate medical attention when she visited him with her husband to inform him about her health challenge.

Enenche added that he only heard about the death of the late gospel star when he traveled to Cameroun for a gospel crusade.

The cleric claimed in the video that he was initially not aware that Osinachi’s husband was beating her.

He said, “We are in the season that calls for sober reflection in the light of the passing of our beloved sister, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who is a kingdom asset and a generational asset.

“In the light of so much misinformation, so much misconstruction of events, I decided to set straight what I know concerning the situation.

“Over two and half or three months ago, she came to see me with her husband with complaints of chest pain, respiratory distress; I prayed for her and prayed again.

“And when the symptoms did not abate, I counselled that they go to the hospital to help us to know exactly what we were dealing with and they asked if I could assist to help them facilitate that process.

“I called our head of medical team, Dr. Ossai who is consultant paediatrician with the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, to assist in handling their situation and he called the FMC in Jabi. He called colleagues there where they attended to them.

“On seeing her, they ordered some investigation and that included CT- scan; that was done and from what the doctors saw, they felt that there was need for further investigation either at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital or the National Hospital in Abuja. I called the doctor, consultant respiratory physician at the UniAbuja, Doctor Akor Alexander, I told him the situation and he asked that they come to see him immediately and they went to Gwagwalada teaching hospital.

“After they had examined her there, and saw the situation, they felt that there was a need for histologian bios of the lung tissue and they asked she goes to the National Hospital and get that done.

“I again called the doctor Jubril who is head of pathology of the National Hospital in Abuja and reported the issue to him and to help us go ahead with the investigation to find out what exactly happened.

“I am calling names and places because the people are available and alive, and they are all verifiable. And then, they continued the management. The histology was done and from what I saw at that time, the picture was much milder than the CT-Scan earlier showed and we felt very happy that at least there was relief.

“She called me daily, literarily daily, and reported progress and I prayed with her. The point came when she needed no oxygen anymore, according to what she said to me one night and that they checked her oxygen perfusion and it was 100% and we were very very excited at that progress. That was the point it was before we went over to the crusade in Cameroun. It was at Cameroun , the second night, that I got to know of the unfortunate incident of her passing.”



The cleric added that he was not aware of any domestic violence before the death of the last singer became public.

Enenche said, “Now, if there was domestic violence that led to or coincided with those symptoms that she came with two and half months ago, there is no way I would know. And if there have been perennial domestic violence, there was no way I would have known.”

Enenche further said that the late singer pleaded with those who knew what she was going through, not to reveal it,adding that her husband would change.

“The things we are hearing after her passing were things that were very very strange to my hearing. Then, I began to ask questions; first I asked the twin sister, are you aware that your sister passed through all things? She said yes she knew some of them but that the majority of them, she was hearing also from those she confided in. I asked her, if you knew, why didn’t you let us know ? And the twin sister said, she always begged her, ‘please don’t tell the pastor, the man will change , please just pray for us.’ And that continued to happen. I asked the first son yesterday and the son told other stories and I said why didn’t you tell me because typically they will run to me after service and I will pray for them. And the young man said, they couldn’t tell me because the father will always ask them after they left me; what did you tell the pastor and so on and so forth.

“Other members in the choir who were privy to some of the things going on; I asked one of them when we paid a visit to the house of the deceased yesterday. What happened, why were we not aware of all these things? The same story, that she will always go on her knees and ask them, ‘please don’t , just pray, we are trusting God for him to change.’

“The last one that touched me so much was the music producer who came to see me in the office, to tell me his own experience, how he witnessed that the man slapped his wife in the music studio. And I said to him, you saw a man slapped a woman in your presence and you left the man alone? And he said before he could respond to the man, the women would go on her knees in tears, begged him not to do anything and to leave him alone,” he said.

The cleric said that the fact that people attend church does not make them good people.

He also said that no preacher can change any person.

He prayed that God will comfort the family of Osinachi and the church.

He added, “So we have heard these stories and this is all the things that we got to know after she had passed. As a person and as a church, everyone who knows us know that we have zero degree tolerance for domestic abuse. If you ever listen to any of our relationship messages, there is a principle, a policy and a rule we have, and that is, it is better to be alive without a marriage than to die because of marriage .

“Now these kind of times is where people heap all manner of blames on the church and that is typical because whatever goes wrong, it is the church. I have seen people ask questions, why should a wife abuser be a member of the church? Or how can somebody be so brutal and he is a member of the church. That is not a question that people who know scripture should ask.

“You know Jesus Christ, had the followership of multitudes and for me, multitudes means multiple attitudes, people with multiple tendencies. Infact one of the people that followed Jesus Christ was a thief who also sold him to death, he was called Judas Iscariot.

“Question is, how could somebody follow Jesus Christ, as perfect as he was, and still be a thief and a murderer.

“That is how possible it is for anybody to be anything while inside the church. Even the best preachers in the world cannot change any man who is unwilling to be changed. In case you feel frustrated about anything and you are airing your frustration here and there, the church is not your place for transferring aggression, we are willing to help you. We want you to know that we love you, it is well with you, your loved ones. For the family of the deceased, we pray for strength and help and for the body of Christ generally, it is well with you in Jesus name.”